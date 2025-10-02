Saif bin Zayed chairs Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired the Ministry of Interior’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Council reviewed a series of projects and initiatives aimed at advancing the institutional work system and strengthening preparedness through an integrated approach across all sectors of the Ministry.

Discussions addressed the results of main indicators and targets, the plans of the Ministry’s key sectors, and several strategic projects designed to enhance security, improve traffic safety, strengthen community prevention, and contribute to overall well-being.

These initiatives support the Ministry’s mission of improving quality of life and fostering a safe, secure, and positive environment for Emirati society, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the UAE’s forward-looking vision.

The Council reviewed a number of traffic indicators, as the country recorded a remarkable achievement in the field of traffic safety, as the UAE ranked among the top four countries in the world in traffic safety indicators per (100) thousand population, which reflects the efficiency of traffic policies and the country’s integrated efforts to protect lives, and consolidate the UAE’s position among the world’s leading countries in the field of road security and safety

In attendance were Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Chief of Dubai Police; Lt. General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Chief of Dubai Civil Defence; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Mehairi, Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; the nation’s chiefs of police; Brigadier Saeed Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior; and several senior officers who are members of the Council.