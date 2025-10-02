UAE Warriors 64 set for October 22 in Abu Dhabi with three title bouts

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the UAE Warriors mixed martial arts (MMA) championship announced the details of the 64th international edition of the tournament, which will be held on 22nd October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, in an exceptional event featuring competition for three titles.

Six fighters will compete for the three titles. In the main event, Russia’s Amru Magomedov will face Armenia’s Martun Mezhlumyan for the lightweight title. In the second main event, Somalia’s Muhidin Abubakar will meet Brazil’s Iago Ribeiro for the flyweight title. In the third main event, Azerbaijan’s Asaf Chopurov will compete against Angola’s Demarte Pena for the bantamweight title.

Fouad Darwish, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Palms Sports and the President of UAE Warriors MMA, confirmed that holding the 64th international edition of the tournament carries a special significance, as for the first time in a long while, three titles will be contested in a single night, making it one of the strongest editions in the history of the championship.

Darwish explained that the event comes as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week and contributes to strengthening the capital’s position as a global destination and international hub for mixed martial arts.