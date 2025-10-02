Khalifa Award for Education discusses cooperation with Rwanda's National Child Development Agency

KIGALI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has underlined the UAE’s pioneering model in nurturing and empowering early childhood at local, regional and international levels.

During a visit to the Republic of Rwanda, the delegation introduced the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning as a national initiative that fosters a stimulating environment for social, physical, mental and cognitive development in the early years of education. The Award’s standards are aligned with those of UNESCO and other international organisations.

The delegation was headed by Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, and included members of the Awarding Committee such as Professor Steven Barnett, Founder of the National Institute for Early Childhood Education at Rutgers University, Dr Janna Fleming, Director of Early Childhood Development at the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, and Candice Potgieter, CEO of The Unlimited Child in South Africa and previous Award winner.

Meetings were held with Ingabire Assumpta, Director-General of Rwanda’s National Child Development Agency (NCDA), and Munyemana Gilbert, Deputy Director-General, along with other officials. The NCDA, established in 2020, provides integrated services for children from birth to preschool covering education, health, nutrition and protection. Among its projects is Tubakuze (Making Them Grow), aimed at enhancing early childhood education and improving facilities in vulnerable communities.

Al Houti praised Rwanda’s distinguished model in education and development, and said discussions focused on mechanisms for joint collaboration, particularly in innovative education programmes, research, advanced teaching methods and motivating teachers to launch new initiatives.

Professor Barnett presented an overview of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, which recognises best practices in two categories: Best Research and Studies, and Best Programmes, Curricula, Teaching Methodologies and Practices. He noted that the initiative has gained global recognition from universities, research centres and international organisations in the field of early childhood care.

The delegation also toured the NCDA’s facilities, where Assumpta underlined the agency’s role in creating an environment conducive to the healthy growth of children from birth to preschool age.