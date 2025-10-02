Etihad Credit Insurance highlights impact of 'Xport Xponential' programme on UAE-based companies

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, participated in a joint workshop organised in collaboration with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The workshop highlighted the importance of accelerating the global expansion of SMEs originating from the UAE.

As part of the workshop, Hamad Al Omran, Head of Strategy & PMO at ECI, shared key insights on how the company’s strategic partnerships contribute to strengthening the UAE’s export sector.

He also highlighted ‘Xport Xponential,’ a targeted programme developed to help locally based SMEs expand internationally. The initiative offers practical support — from credit and financing solutions to export advisory and risk management tools — delivered through a network of public and private sector partners. The program also provides access to a global database of over 400 million companies.

The workshop shed light on the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), of which 28 have been signed to date. These agreements serve as key frameworks for expanding access to global markets, easing regulatory barriers, and reducing or eliminating tariffs. As a result, they have significantly boosted the UAE’s export and re-export activity with partner countries, reaching approximately US$603 billion.

The discussion emphasised how these agreements support the country’s broader economic objectives by reinforcing its position as a central hub for global trade and logistics, promoting fair competition, facilitating customs procedures, and establishing clear and transparent rules that foster a more dynamic business environment.

Four representatives from ECI’s SME clients—IPACK, UNIGULF Airconditioning Industries LLC, UROOJ Middle East FZE, and Gulf Printing and Packaging Co. L.L.C—shared their success stories with the audience. They spoke about how the partnership helped them overcome trade challenges and non-payment risks, and how ECI’s trade credit solutions gave them the confidence to grow their businesses across global markets.

Held under the theme “Exploring a Partnership to Boost Emirati SMEs’ Export Growth,” the workshop brought together representatives from governmental, financial and industrial sectors to strengthen collaboration in advancing the UAE’s SME export agenda. It highlighted the importance of supporting SMEs as key drivers of non-oil trade growth and underscored the vital role of public-private partnerships in boosting global competitiveness and achieving sustainable success.