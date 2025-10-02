DEWA becomes first utility in MENA region to join vPAC Alliance

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has joined the global Virtual Protection Automation and Control (vPAC) Alliance, becoming the first power utility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to join the alliance, which includes leading companies and organisations in the energy systems sector.

DEWA’s membership was announced during the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2025.

In the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, the agreement was signed by Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, and Brant Heap, Chairperson of vPAC Alliance.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city in the world, we continue our efforts to utilise the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance the efficiency and reliability of electricity and water networks. We are pleased to join the vPAC Alliance as the first utility in the region, which will open new horizons for co-operation with pioneering global energy utilities. Through this membership, our engineers and experts will exchange global best practices and the latest innovative solutions to develop sustainable systems that keep pace with the rapid growth in energy and water demand. Additionally, we will share our expertise and pioneering experiences in smart grids and advanced infrastructure. DEWA achieved first place globally in 12 key performance indicators in its areas of work,” Al Tayer said.

Heap stated, “vPAC Alliance proudly partners with DEWA to accelerate grid transformation, powering the AI economy’s growing energy needs and building tomorrow’s infrastructure faster and smarter.”

The vPAC Alliance aims to enhance the efficiency and resilience of electricity networks by adopting advanced digital modular systems and developing open, secure and interoperable standards and systems for the protection, automation and control of power substations. In addition, it seeks to accelerate the adoption of software-based solutions that improve operational performance, enhance network reliability and increase flexibility.