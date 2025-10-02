Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches breast cancer campaign

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), together with its network of partners, has launched a new breast cancer campaign under the theme Check What Really Matters, shifting the focus from awareness to action.

Although nearly nine out of ten Abu Dhabi residents are aware of the importance of screening, many still delay or avoid it. The campaign addresses these barriers, highlighting that fear, procrastination and uncertainty should not prevent women from taking simple steps that save lives. It uses everyday scenarios to remind women that if they check their phones, doors and mirrors, they must also check their health.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women in the UAE, yet when detected early, survival rates exceed 90 percent. In 2024, over 80 percent of cases in Abu Dhabi were diagnosed at an early stage, while screenings rose to more than 34,000 women, marking a 31 percent increase from the year before.

Women aged 40 and above are encouraged to undergo a mammogram every two years, while those aged 20 to 39 should have a clinical breast examination every three years. Women aged 35 to 39 may also opt for a clinical risk assessment. These guidelines form part of the national screening framework.

Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said the campaign underlines the Centre’s strategy to make screening routine, accessible and trusted, noting that prevention must become part of daily life.

Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of Community Health at ADPHC, said the campaign is grounded in evidence and addresses behavioural factors that delay diagnosis. She explained that genomic innovation is being combined with national guidelines to identify high-risk individuals earlier and provide personalised care.

The campaign is supported by partnerships across healthcare, sports, beauty and retail sectors to make screenings more accessible. Mobile units will be deployed throughout Abu Dhabi, alongside free screening days and corporate programmes offering mammograms for women aged 40 and above, and clinical breast checks for women and men aged 20 and above.

Thiqa card holders can book screenings directly through approved IFHAS providers at www.ifhas.gov.ae, while free services will be available across partner facilities during October.