91 countries join Global Alliance on Green Economy, 15 completing accession

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulrahim Sultan, Director-General of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), affirmed that the organisation has established its position as a key partner for countries in the transition towards sustainable development.

He noted that the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), launched by the organisation in cooperation with the UAE, today includes 91 member states benefiting from a wide range of programmes and services covering capacity-building, technical and financial support, as well as technology and knowledge transfer among members.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), Sultan said that 15 other countries are in the process of completing their accession procedures in the coming period.

He emphasised that the growing number of member states reflects international confidence in the organisation’s role as a strategic partner in supporting global green transition efforts. He underlined that the organisation will continue working with its partners to strengthen international cooperation in clean energy, sustainable finance and the development of projects that advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sultan explained that US$1.1 billion has been earmarked for projects within the organisation’s framework, stressing that this funding is reserved exclusively for projects approved as green projects. He added that the current phase focuses on completing capacity-building programmes before moving on to financing actual projects.