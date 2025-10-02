UAE, New Zealand discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Chairman of the Finance, Economy and Industry Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), today met Tim van de Molen, Chair of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee of the New Zealand Parliament, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Tariq Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs of the FNC.

Both sides affirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and New Zealand, highlighting their development into a strategic partnership across various fields, particularly political and economic.

The discussions focused on mechanisms to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly parliaments, in line with the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, through the exchange of expertise and parliamentary practices, and coordination in international parliamentary forums on issues of mutual interest.

They also reviewed ways to bolster parliamentary cooperation in the legislative sphere, particularly with regard to economic policies and laws supporting sustainable investment. The two sides stressed the importance of flexible economic legislation to keep pace with growth trajectories and strengthen partnership opportunities across vital sectors to achieve prosperity for both countries and peoples.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to expand economic cooperation, especially in light of the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, to boost sustainable investment opportunities in agriculture, services, technology and renewable energy, while providing legal safeguards for investors and reinforcing mutual confidence.

The two sides underlined that the comprehensive agreement aims to raise bilateral trade to over US$5 billion by 2032.