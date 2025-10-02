Salem bin Abdulrahman attends launch of 14th Age Forum

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, on Thursday witnessed the launch of the 14th edition of the Age Forum, held under the theme "Renewed Giving... Endless Leadership", organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The opening ceremony began with the UAE national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the screening of a film titled Endless Giving, which highlighted the role of the elderly in preserving traditions, generosity, and community values.

The event also launched Senior X, a new platform celebrating the wisdom and achievements of senior citizens. Designed to showcase resilience and contribution beyond the age of sixty, it aims to build bridges between generations and become a global reference for dialogue and inspiration.

Ahmed Nasser Al Naqbi, Executive Director of the Branch Affairs Sector at SSSD, welcomed participants and affirmed that the forum reflects Sharjah’s vision of empowering the elderly. He highlighted the Emirate’s pioneering role as the first Arab city to join the World Health Organisation’s Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities, citing its services such as free healthcare, home nursing, medicine delivery, physiotherapy, and transport. He also pointed to initiatives including the Intaj Centre, which integrates elderly artisans into the labour market, and Knowledge is Light, which enables senior citizens to learn reading and writing.

Sheikh Dr Salem attended a panel session titled Success Stories after Sixty, where Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, spoke on his journey in public service and the value of productivity. He also noted poetry’s role in reflecting national and cultural identity. Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office, emphasised the importance of discipline, respect for the elderly, and transmitting Islamic values and traditions.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office also honoured winners of the 4th Green Heart Award across four fields. Aisha Abdullah Al Adhab won first place in the cultural field, Mariam Hilal Al Zaabi in the social field, Ghanem Obaid Al Alili in health, and Moza Ahmed Ibrahim in the professional field. Participating institutions and working teams were also recognised.

An accompanying exhibition displayed the artistic and handicraft works of senior members of SSSD’s Asala Clubs, including traditional Emirati crafts. The showcase served as a platform to encourage continued creativity and community engagement among the elderly.

The forum welcomed specialists in elderly care from local, regional, and international institutions, including experts, policymakers, and representatives of senior citizen associations. It featured two main panel discussions: Success Stories after Sixty, highlighting figures who excelled after retirement, and Positive Ageing and Well-being, which explored mental health, independence, and age-friendly environments.

The opening was attended by Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Mariam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of SSSD, along with senior officials and guests.