IHC expands global portfolio with $1 billion investment in India’s Sammaan Capital

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to invest US$1 billion (INR 8,850 crore) in Sammaan Capital Limited.

Sammaan Capital Limited, publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, is among the country’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFC), focused primarily on mortgage lending.

The company operates through 220 branches in over 150 towns and cities, with more than 4,430 employees, playing a vital role in India’s financial inclusion and growth.

India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with the NBFC sector playing a pivotal role in bridging gaps between traditional banking and rising credit demand. With an increasingly formalised economy and strong regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India, NBFCs are well positioned to advance financial inclusion and sustain India’s growth momentum.

IHC’s US$1 billion investment underscores its conviction in the long-term potential of India’s financial sector and its commitment to expanding access to capital, accelerating innovative credit solutions, and supporting inclusive growth.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented, “India represents a core strategic market for us, and its long-term growth fundamentals are compelling. We have been impressed by Sammaan Capital’s leadership in enabling home ownership and empowering small businesses across the country. This US$1 billion investment reaffirms our commitment to supporting Sammaan Capital in its next phase of development, including the adoption of AI to enhance lending and credit solutions, and to contributing meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem.”

Gagan Banga, CEO and Managing Director of Sammaan Capital Limited, said, “Sammaan Capital’s journey has been anchored in resilience, adaptability, and stakeholder value creation. Joining the IHC Group opens new horizons for us. The alignment in our aspirations is deeply encouraging, and we believe our experienced and dynamic team will drive the next phase of growth with renewed energy and purpose”.

This US$1 billion investment strengthens IHC’s global portfolio and reinforces its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic financial markets.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India, as well as other customary closing conditions.