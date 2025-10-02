SCCI, Qatar Chamber discuss enhancing economic cooperation, private sector growth

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with a delegation from the Qatar Chamber ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise between the business communities of the two countries.

The meeting focused on enhancing sectoral working groups and business councils’ contribution to advancing international economic relations, thereby promoting mutual economic interests and reinforcing private sector partnerships between the UAE and Qatar.

The discussions took place at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, where Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, received Hamad Ali Muaiql Al-Marri, Director of the Committees and Business Councils Department at the Qatar Chamber, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with several senior officials from both sides.

The meeting addressed the exchange of institutional expertise and the adoption of best practices in managing business councils and sectoral working groups, with the aim of advancing the business environment and enhancing the efficiency of services delivered to Chamber members.

Following the meeting, the Sharjah Chamber held a working session with the Qatari delegation to showcase its ongoing initiatives and programs aimed at empowering the private sector and boosting its competitiveness.

The session also highlighted the strategic role of sectoral business groups in fostering cross-sector economic relations, promoting investment partnerships, and developing a supportive ecosystem for business growth in Sharjah.

The two chambers explored practical frameworks for joint collaboration, focusing on knowledge exchange and information sharing between their sectoral working groups and business councils. They also addressed the development of joint programs and initiatives designed to support members, strengthen economic ties, and expand investment cooperation.

In his remarks, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi praised the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and Qatar, emphasising the strong economic and trade partnership between the two brotherly countries.

He pointed out that the UAE ranks as Qatar’s leading Gulf and Arab trading partner and holds the eighth position globally, accounting for 52% of Qatar’s Gulf trade. Non-oil foreign trade between the two countries registered notable progress in 2023, rising by 18.3% to approximately AED 37 billion, compared to the previous year.

Al Awadi affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to building on the strong bilateral ties with the Qatar Chamber through collaboration in knowledge exchange and the development of value-driven initiatives. These efforts aim to enhance the business climate, drive the growth of priority sectors, and enable the private sector to act as a strategic contributor to sustainable economic development.

The Qatari delegation stressed that the meeting reflects the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between SCCI and the Qatar chamber and expanding partnership opportunities between the business communities of both countries.

They emphasised that the exchange of expertise in managing sectoral working groups and business councils is a strategic step toward creating a cohesive framework that fosters economic growth and meets the aspirations of the private sector.