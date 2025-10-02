UAE expresses solidarity with Ethiopia, conveys condolences over victims of church collapse

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Ethiopia over victims of the collapse of a church under construction in Amhara region, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Ethiopia over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.