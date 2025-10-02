Sard Al Thahab Award marks 68% growth in international participation

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) held a meeting of the Reading Committee for the Sard Al Thahab Award to review nominations for its third edition, and assess the compliance of submitted works with the Award’s criteria and standards. The Award marked a remarkable 68% increase in the number of participating countries compared to the first edition, reflecting growing interest and significant progress in reviving the arts of narrative and folk heritage, both locally and internationally.

The meeting was attended by the Dr. Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Library and Archives, Chair of the Award’s Higher Committee, alongside committee members, namely screenwriter and arts advisor Mohammed Hassan Ahmed; writer-researcher Reem Al Kamali, and writer-researcher Walid Alaa Eldin.

The third edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award recorded significant participation across its six categories, with submissions received from countries joining for the first time, including Albania, Austria, Chad, Denmark, Italy, and Japan. Each of these nations, with their rich civilisations, authentic cultures, and diverse folk heritage, contributed unique talents and creative works, highlighting the Award’s growing stature in the regional and global cultural landscape and its role in enriching folk and narrative arts.

In total, 37 countries participated this year, up from just 22 in the first edition, which marks a 68% increase in less than three years since the Award’s launch in 2023. This growth underscores the Sard Al Thahab’s growing international reach and strengthens its prestigious global position.

Egypt ranked first among Arab countries in terms of the number of submissions, followed by Morocco, Iraq, Algeria, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. This reflects the commitment among creatives from these nations to showcasing their folk heritage, history, civilisation, and cultural diversity, drawing inspiration for literature and the arts, and using narration, storytelling, folk tales, and related artforms as means of preservation.

The highest number of submissions was recorded in the Short Story for Unpublished Stories category, which offers nominees significant opportunities to showcase their creativity. The Short Story for Published Stories category ranked second, as this category seeks to reimagine folk heritage in innovative ways that ensure its preservation and help pass it down to future generations.

In the Illustrated Story category, photographers and filmmakers presented inventive works that bridged literature and image, while the Popular Narratives category attracted strong participation, affirming the Award’s success in spotlighting folk narratives and related studies.

Submissions in the Narrators category reflected the ALC’s commitment to honouring distinguished narrators who have contributed to preserving and passing down folk heritage across generations. Meanwhile, the Emirati Narration category highlighted the Award’s role in strengthening Emirati identity and promoting the UAE’s values.

“The Sard Al Thahab Award allows us to showcase literary talents from around the world, connect them with wider audiences, and promote their creativity on a global scale,” said H.E. Dr Abdulla Majid Al Ali. “Just like the previous two editions, which recognised authors and artists from various countries across the Award’s six categories, this edition reflects our commitment at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to highlighting creative talent in the folk narrative arts.”

“The Award aims to honour works that represent a cultural milestone and enrich Arab libraries with narratives inspired by folk heritage, reflecting aspects of life in the past, and tracing the evolution of communities worldwide,” H.E. noted.

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the Sard Al Thahab Award was established to honour folk narrators, enrich the art of storytelling, and revive folk narrative art among new generations in the UAE and the Arab world. As it moves closer to announcing the shortlists for its third edition, the Award continues to strengthen its presence and gain international recognition as a distinguished platform for literary and cultural exchange across continents and a vital contributor to the cultural movement.