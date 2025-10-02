Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, reviewed the preparations and development plans for the upcoming Liwa International Festival 2026, which will run from 12 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, aiming to strengthen Al Dhafra’s position as a leading cultural, sporting, and tourism destination.

During a meeting at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was briefed on organisational plans and the accompanying events of the festival, which is regarded as one of Al Dhafra’s most prominent annual heritage, tourism, and sporting events attracting wide participation from both local audiences and international visitors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was presented with a detailed overview of the festival’s agenda, which includes sporting competitions, heritage shows, cultural and art exhibitions, as well as family and youth activities, reinforcing the festival’s role as a comprehensive community event that reflects national identity and promotes cultural and heritage tourism in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the Liwa International Festival serves as an important platform to showcase authentic Emirati heritage and connect it with future generations, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to instil core Emirati values in youth and safeguard the nation’s rich heritage for future sustainability.