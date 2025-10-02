UAE, OECD Discuss Strengthening Partnership in Paris

PARIS, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated that the UAE and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have built a successful partnership over nearly two decades, marked by joint initiatives supporting sustainable economic growth, diversification, and business environment reforms.

He met with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in Paris on the sidelines of a UAE Embassy event on innovation and advanced technologies. The meeting explored ways to deepen cooperation, expand UAE participation in OECD committees, and the potential establishment of a dedicated UAE office at the organisation.

Bin Touq highlighted recent reforms in the UAE’s business landscape, including over 35 new or updated economic laws in the past five years, covering areas such as family businesses, cooperatives, e-commerce, intellectual property, and full foreign ownership of companies.

Both sides reviewed progress on the joint project to update UAE economic policies, with achievements in entrepreneurship, SMEs, competitiveness, and corporate governance.