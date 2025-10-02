Crown Prince of Fujairah participates in Crans Montana Forum in Rabat

RABAT, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah has affirmed Fujairah’s readiness to play an active role in the emerging Atlantic space, highlighting the emirate’s strategic location as a vital hub for global trade and development.

Speaking at the opening of the 40th edition of the Crans Montana Forum in Rabat, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of international platforms that bring together global decision-makers to foster dialogue, explore development opportunities, and build a more prosperous and sustainable future. He underlined Fujairah’s role as a safe and reliable link between the Middle East, Africa, and the wider world.

On the sidelines, the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development to enhance cooperation in geosciences and mineral resources.

Jean-Paul Carteron, Chairman & Founder of the Crans Montana Forum, praised the Crown Prince’s participation, describing it as a reflection of Fujairah’s advanced standing as a dynamic emirate with a pivotal economic role in the region. He noted that Crown Prince of Fujairah’s presence in previous editions had significantly strengthened the emirate’s international profile and influence.

The forum, a leading international platform founded in 1986, focuses on strengthening Atlantic cooperation, promoting peace, and reinforcing Africa’s global presence.