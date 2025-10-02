UAE highlights key role of open global trade in driving green economy

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has stressed the vital role of open, rules-based global trade in driving the growth of the green economy, by opening markets for sustainable goods and services and enabling SMEs to innovate green solutions.

In a keynote speech at the 11th World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, the minister said that international trade can accelerate smarter, more efficient, and sustainable supply chains through stronger partnerships between emerging and advanced economies, supporting the UAE’s climate neutrality goals.

The summit, a leading global platform for officials, experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators, aims to advance the UAE’s sustainable economy and strengthen its role in addressing urgent environmental challenges.

The summit serves as a key platform to discuss low-carbon, resource-efficient solutions and sustainable progress. Against the backdrop of rising global temperatures and urgent environmental challenges, it brings together government officials, business leaders, and academics to explore effective approaches for climate mitigation and adaptation.