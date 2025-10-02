UAE strongly condemns attack on synagogue in Manchester

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack targeting a Jewish synagogue in Manchester, United Kingdom, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism targeting innocent civilians.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the United Kingdom over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.