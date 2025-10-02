World Green Economy Summit explores climate finance acceleration

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The second day of the 11th World Green Economy Summit witnessed high-level discussions tackling urgent climate challenges, notably the vast financing gap and the need to accelerate international commitments to address the escalating impacts of climate change.

A key session on financing the green transition stressed the urgent need to scale up climate finance. Speakers highlighted a $2.4 trillion annual investment gap and underlined the importance of blended public-private funding. The UAE Securities and Commodities Authority’s journey from voluntary disclosures to mandatory ESG frameworks and green bonds was also showcased.

Sessions on loss and damage, nationally determined contributions (NDCs), and food and water security examined mounting climate risks—from rising seas to extreme weather—emphasising the need for resilient infrastructure, ecosystem restoration, and accessible finance, particularly for vulnerable island and regional economies.

Youth engagement, regional climate initiatives, and the role of trade in advancing the green economy were also highlighted, with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi stressing green solutions as drivers of technological progress and economic growth.

Other sessions addressed voluntary carbon markets, artificial intelligence in climate action, and renewable energy project viability, while emphasising cooperation, innovation, and science-based targets to achieve net zero.

The day concluded with a call to shift from pledges to tangible action, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.