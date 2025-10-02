12,309 buildings completed in Abu Dhabi in H1/25

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi recorded the completion of 12,309 buildings during the first half of 2025, according to preliminary data released by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.

In the second quarter alone, 5,767 buildings were finalised, including new constructions, modifications, and additions. Abu Dhabi city accounted for the majority with 4,362 buildings, followed by Al Ain with 1,960 and Al Dhafra with 220.

The number of building permits issued during the same period reached 2,571 in Q2, bringing the total for H1/25 to 4,994. These covered residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, public facilities, and other uses.

Residential permits dominated in Q2 with 1,438, followed by commercial (585), public facilities (221), industrial (208), agricultural (64), and others (55). Abu Dhabi city issued 1,891 permits, Al Ain 528, and Al Dhafra 152.

The permits included authorisations for new constructions, additions, and modifications across all three regions.