'TRIONDA' named Official Match Ball for FIFA World Cup 26

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The countdown to the game-changing FIFA World Cup 26 has reached its latest significant milestone with the launch of the adidas TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the competition.

The name TRIONDA can be translated from Spanish as “three waves”, and, alongside other unique and innovative design features, celebrates the fact that, for the first time, three host countries - Canada, Mexico and the United States - are uniting to host the FIFA World Cup.

“The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here and it's a beauty!” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I am happy and proud to present TRIONDA. adidas have created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year's host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The ball’s vibrant design features a red, green and blue colour scheme that pays homage to the three host countries, while a brand-new four-panel construction with fluid geometry replicates the waves referenced in the ball’s name. These panels connect to form a triangle in the centre of the ball in a nod to the historic union of the three host nations.

TRIONDA boasts several key performance innovations. The four-panel construction incorporates intentionally deep seams, creating a surface that produces optimal in-flight stability by ensuring sufficient and evenly distributed drag as the ball travels through the air. Additionally, embossed icons that are only visible up-close elevate grip when striking or dribbling the ball in wet or humid conditions.

Connected ball technology again features in the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup, with a state-of-the-art 500Hz motion sensor chip delivering insight into every element of the ball’s movement. This technology sends precise data to the video assistant referee system in real time, enhancing match officials’ decision-making, including in relation to offside incidents.