ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to spotlight premier event offerings at IMEX America

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of the ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, will be participating at IMEX America from 7th to 9th October, showcasing its world-class offerings to international associations at one of the biggest industry trade shows in the world.

IMEX America is North America's largest trade show for the global meetings, events, and incentive travel industry. It brings together event organisers, planners, and buyers across the globe to network and do business, featuring major hotel groups, venues, and event specialists, and attracts over 5,000 global decision-makers annually.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will participate in IMEX America as part of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau stand. The venue’s Conference Department aims to expand its international presence by showcasing ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s advanced facilities, infrastructure, and capacity to host major international events.

Khalifa Al Quabaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said, “IMEX America is a strategic platform for showcasing ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s most prominent and important venues. We are seeing increasing demand from international organisations and major event management companies. The rising interest in hosting events and conferences in Abu Dhabi, along with our world-class facilities and integrated services for organisers, makes the centre an ideal choice for participants from North America and across the globe who wish to expand into the Middle East and North Africa.”

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi spans 153,678 square metres and is the largest event venue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, powered entirely by clean energy, making it the ideal choice for international associations that prioritise sustainability in their selection process.