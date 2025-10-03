Khalifa University, Global Institute for Disease Elimination to advance public health

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on capacity-strengthening initiatives aimed at enhancing public health systems and accelerating global progress toward the elimination of infectious diseases.

The MoU was signed by Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, and Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Deputy CEO of GLIDE, during the Khalifa University Public Health Symposium 2025, held at the university’s main campus.

Khalifa University and GLIDE will explore collaboration in key areas, including knowledge exchange at Khalifa University through GLIDE’s Disease Elimination & Eradication Course (DEEC), GLIDE’s Injaz Fellowship Programme, as well as guest lectures and other future joint initiatives.

Professor Sharif said, “At a moment when resilient health systems are more critical than ever, this collaboration reflects our shared vision of advancing and strengthening education and research to support a stronger and more adaptable healthcare ecosystem. Khalifa University’s expertise in biomedical sciences, genomics, and AI-driven healthcare complements GLIDE’s global leadership in tackling infectious diseases and together, we aim to create impact that reaches beyond the UAE and across the world.”

Simon Bland, CEO of GLIDE, said that this partnership marks an important step in building the knowledge and expertise needed to eliminate infectious diseases, strengthening public health capacity in the UAE and beyond, and driving tangible progress toward disease elimination.

Dr. Al Hosani said, “Collaboration is key to ending infectious diseases. Through this MoU, we are not only investing in cutting-edge research and education but also empowering the next generation of public health leaders. In line with the UAE’s vision to be a global hub for innovation and health, this partnership will help support national capacity and deliver sustainable solutions that protect communities and accelerate progress towards a disease-free future.”

Dr. Habiba Alsafar, Dean of College of Medicine and Health Sciences, said that this collaboration helps to create opportunities for faculty, students and researchers to contribute to programmes that directly address diseases, while building the skills and solutions needed to tackle future health threats.