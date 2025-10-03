Fujairah's Al Muheet Publishing recognised at MONDIACULT 2025

FUJAIRAH, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Muheet Publishing in Fujairah has been recognised at UNESCO’s MONDIACULT 2025 conference after two of its research papers were selected for inclusion in the event’s official digital library.

The papers “The Palm Tree Waves… and the Algorithm Listens: An Emirati Narrative of Peace in the Age of AI” and “Empowering Peace through Culture and Artificial Intelligence: Perspectives and Practices from the Arab Gulf Region” address two of the conference’s focus areas: culture and artificial intelligence, and culture for peace.

MONDIACULT 2025 brought together delegates from more than 195 countries, 500 cultural institutions and over 150 culture ministers to discuss the role of culture in sustainable development beyond 2030.

The inclusion of Al Muheet’s work underscores the UAE’s efforts to connect cultural heritage with new technologies and to promote tolerance and peace through digital innovation.

Manal Al Naqbi, Manager at Al Muheet Publishing, said the recognition “shows that Emirati cultural thought can be part of global knowledge and leave an impact internationally.”

Musab Amer Abu Hazeem, Head of Cultural Heritage Projects, said the selection reflects the publisher's commitment to applying artificial intelligence in preserving heritage and advancing peace.