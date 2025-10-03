Emirates National Schools hosts NASA Space Apps Challenge tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates National Schools Mohamed Bin Zayed City Campus in Abu Dhabi will host the NASA Space Apps Challenge on 4th and 5th October, with hundreds of students from more than 183 countries participating in one of the world’s leading scientific and educational initiatives for youth.

The challenge is organised in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and Archer Aviation, in collaboration with the Unique World Robotics Foundation. It provides a strategic platform for talented young people to develop innovative solutions to pressing space and technology challenges.

By hosting this international event, Emirates National Schools reinforces its leading role in promoting innovation and academic excellence while offering a modern educational environment aligned with the UAE’s vision for preparing future leaders.

The challenge further cements the UAE’s status as an inspiring destination for creative young talent from across the globe. It reflects the country’s leadership vision to empower new generations in applied sciences, artificial intelligence, robotics, and space exploration, opening new horizons for students to contribute to a more advanced and innovative future.

Emirates National Schools remains committed to its educational mission of nurturing young talent and developing their skills, in line with its guiding principle, Preparing the Leaders of Tomorrow. This dedication ensures students are equipped to play an active role in the UAE’s national and scientific development.

