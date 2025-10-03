Dubai Chambers hosts 19 Canadian companies to boost digital economy ties

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers hosted a roundtable discussion today with a delegation featuring representatives from 19 Canadian companies.

Organised in cooperation with the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai and Inovia Capital, the event showcased the competitive advantages of Dubai’s digital economy ecosystem and the extensive opportunities it offers for Canadian businesses across diverse, future-facing sectors.

The roundtable brought together 52 participants from the business communities of Canada and Dubai. The Canadian delegation represented a wide spectrum of sectors, including AI, cybersecurity, satellite communications, quantum computing, health technology, research, and data analytics, as well as venture capital.

Discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen collaboration with Canadian companies across various sectors and examined ways to expand business ties between Dubai and Canada.

Participants highlighted the potential to build on complementary expertise in key industries to drive greater cooperation in innovation and advanced technologies, opening the door to new opportunities for partnerships.

“The growing economic relations between Dubai and Canada form a strategic foundation for advancing bilateral cooperation in priority areas, particularly within future-facing sectors and advanced technologies. Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position as a global hub and attracting Canadian companies seeking to expand internationally, supported by a pro-business environment and a world-class ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship,” Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said.

The number of Canadian companies registered as active members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce achieved annual growth of around 30 percent during 2024. In addition, 535 new Canadian firms joined during H1 2025, increasing the total to 4,434 by the end of June. As a result, Canada ranked tenth among the list of new non-UAE companies joining the chamber in H1 2025.

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, launched a new international representative office in Toronto in June this year – its first in North America, to broaden trade and investment opportunities between the two markets.

Earlier in 2025, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy also organised a promotional roadshow across Toronto, Mississauga, and Vancouver to showcase the opportunities offered by Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for startups and investors to be held from 12th–15th October at Dubai Harbour.