MBZUAI, MIT Schwarzman College of Computing launch AI research collaboration

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing will bring together the latest advances in AI across scientific discovery, human thriving, and the health of the planet with the launch of the MIT–MBZUAI Collaborative Research Programme.

The new research collaboration, announced today, aims to strengthen the technological foundations of AI and accelerate its use in pressing scientific and societal challenges.

The programme brings the institutions together to conduct high-impact research projects that advance fundamental AI and its applications in three core areas: scientific discovery, human thriving, and the health of the planet.

The new agreement aligns with the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing’s goals of advancing computing across disciplines, strengthening core fields such as AI, and addressing the social and ethical responsibilities of computing in shaping global impact. It also supports the UAE’s mission to grow into a global innovation hub for inclusive and high-impact AI.

Faculty, students, and research staff from both institutions will collaborate on research projects that will each be jointly led by a principal investigator from MBZUAI and MIT.

Le Song, Professor of Machine Learning at MBZUAI, and Philip Isola, Class of 1948 Career Development Professor in the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, will serve as the academic directors of the programme on their respective campuses.

“This agreement will unite the efforts of researchers at two world-class institutions to advance frontier AI research across health, robotics, and efficient computing," Professor Eric Xing, President and University Professor at MBZUAI, said.

He added, "Together, we will not only expand the boundaries of AI science but also ensure that these breakthroughs are pursued responsibly and applied where they matter most — improving human health, enabling intelligent robotics, and driving sustainable AI at scale.”

Professor Daniel Huttenlocher, Inaugural Dean of the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, said, "Our collaboration with MBZUAI reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI in ways that are responsible, inclusive, and globally impactful. Together, we can explore new horizons in AI and bring broad benefits to society through scientific discovery, human thriving, and sustainability.”

Professor Sami Haddadin, Vice President for Research and Professor of Robotics at MBZUAI, stated, "By uniting digital health, robotics, and efficient computing to build multi-scale biological foundation models of the human body, we can accelerate the discovery process itself and create possibilities for a new era of healthcare innovation while reducing costly lab work and data generation at scale.”