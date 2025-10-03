Registration for Dubai Ride 2025 opens

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Registration has opened for the sixth edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, which will take place on 2nd November 2025 as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Thousands of cyclists of all ages and abilities will take over the city’s streets, riding past iconic landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and the Burj Khalifa.

Riders can choose a 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road or a 4km family loop through Downtown Dubai. Dedicated access will be provided for People of Determination, with options for hand cycles, tandem and adapted bikes.

The Dubai Ride Speed Laps, reserved for advanced cyclists, will also return on the 12km course. Participants must maintain a minimum speed of 30km/h and use a racer bike. Registration for Speed Laps opens on 6th October.

“Since its inaugural edition, Dubai Ride has seen an impressive 85 percent increase in participation - a testament to the growing enthusiasm for active living across the city,” Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, stated.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the event highlights how “sport and fitness can unite people of all ages and abilities.”

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, commented, “Dubai Ride is a celebration of health, community and the spirit of our city. Cycling down Sheikh Zayed Road, past Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, is a highlight of the challenge each year.”