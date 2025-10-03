UAE leaders congratulate Arthur Peter Mutharika on winning presidential elections in Malawi

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on winning the presidential elections in the Republic of Malawi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Professor Mutharika on the occasion.