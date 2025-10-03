Arabian Sea depression to strengthen into tropical storm; no impact on country: NCM

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said a deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to gradually intensify into a tropical storm in the coming three days, but will have no impact on the country.

In its latest update, the NCM said the system was located at 21.3°N and 67.1°E, with wind speeds ranging between 65 and 85 km/h.

Forecasts indicate that the depression will deepen over the next three days, gradually strengthening into a tropical storm with wind speeds of 100 to 120 km/h as it moves west-southwest towards the central Arabian Sea.