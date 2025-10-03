UAE horses dominate El Jadida International Arabian Horse Championship with 14 titles

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE horses dominated the International Arabian Horse Championship “Title Show” in El Jadida, Morocco, winning 14 of 18 titles at the event held under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The championship, part of the 16th El Jadida Horse Show, featured 178 horses from Morocco, the Middle East and Europe, including 31 UAE horses owned by 22 owners. The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) arranged special air transport to ensure the horses’ safety and welfare.

The event was attended by and winners crowned by Dr. Habib Marzak, Commissioner General of the El Jadida Horse Show; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, along with several officials.

The final championship results saw “AJ Marmuqa” from Ajman Stud win the Yearling Fillies’ gold medal, while Nouf Liwa won second place for owner Abdullah Ahmed Al Mansoori, and the bronze title went to Morocco with “Siwar Bouznika” from the Haras Royal de Bouznika.

The UAE swept all the titles in the Junior Fillies’ championship, as “D Thaw” from Dubai Arabian Stud took the gold medal, followed by “AJ Karama” from Ajman Stud with the silver, while “Al Aryam Harbah,” owned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, secured the bronze medal.

UAE horses continued their domination in the Senior Mares’ championship, with “AJ Lima” from Amara Stud taking the gold title, leaving second place and the silver to “BW Deema” owned by Ali Salem Al Kaabi, while the bronze went to “Kawthar Al Sayed” from Liwa Stud.

“D Mazyoon” from Dubai Stud claimed the Yearling Colts’ gold title, while the silver went to “Khaldoun Al Bidayer” owned by Mathieu Miloux (France). Third place and the bronze medal were taken by “Al Aryam Al Rwais” owned by Sheikh Yass bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“AJ Rabdan” from Ajman Stud won the gold title in the Junior Colts’ championship, with “Sinmar Al Bahya” from Al Haybah Arabian Stud taking the silver, while the bronze medal went to “S U Sattam” owned by Hamad Mohamed Saif Al Hebsi.

“EKS Farraj” from the Haras Royal de Bouznika won the Senior Stallions’ gold title, while “D Sharar” from Dubai Stud took home the silver, and the bronze medal went to “Lazeez Al Shahania” owned by Becuwe Gilberte (France).