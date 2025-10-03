Burjeel Cancer Institute launches mobile mammogram truck for free screening

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) has launched a mobile mammogram truck to provide free breast cancer screenings and educational sessions across the UAE.

The initiative, themed “Scan for Life,” coincides with Pink October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

BCI’s pink mobile unit will tour Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra during October and November, offering complimentary screenings at community hubs, shopping malls, schools, business centres, and the headquarters of major banks. Stops are also planned in Ghayathi and Al Mirfa.

The mobile unit is equipped with advanced medical facilities, including a high-resolution digital mammography system, which enables women to undergo screenings in a safe and comfortable environment without needing to visit a hospital. A dedicated team of female breast imaging specialists and technicians will conduct the tests.

The campaign also includes educational sessions led by medical experts, covering breast cancer symptoms, treatment options, and lifestyle choices to reduce risk.