UAE, New Zealand discuss fostering parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met on Friday in Abu Dhabi with Tim van de Molen, Chair of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee of the New Zealand Parliament, to explore ways of strengthening parliamentary cooperation in line with the partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Richard Kay, New Zealand Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Nuaimi said the visit would help reinforce parliamentary ties, reflecting the steady growth of diplomatic relations between the UAE and New Zealand, built on mutual trust and cooperation across various fields.

He underlined the importance of coordination and consultation on issues of common concern, as well as sharing parliamentary expertise and knowledge to support shared interests.

Al Nuaimi added that the UAE’s policies are rooted in tolerance and coexistence, values that shape its diplomatic and parliamentary relations and support dialogue, peace and sustainable development globally.

Van de Molen said that New Zealand is keen to expand cooperation with the UAE across sectors to advance common interests and promote prosperity for both nations.