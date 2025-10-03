'Khalifa Award' discusses early childhood cooperation with Rwandan Education Ministry

KIGALI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The delegation from the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions under the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, is currently in the Republic of Rwanda, continuing its meetings with specialised institutions and organisations in the capital, Kigali.

The delegation is exploring potential areas of collaboration between the Rwandan institutions and the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, which emphasises national initiatives worldwide that focus on the development and care of early childhood.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, highlighted the importance of these meetings, which discussed prospects for cooperation with Lieke Van de Wiel, UNICEF Representative in the Republic of Rwanda, and Dominic Muntanga, Deputy Representative for Programmes.

Van de Wiel presented an overview of UNICEF’s efforts in Rwanda and its pivotal role in advancing early childhood education.

This role is achieved through the establishment of model centres in districts, support for national policies in this regard, and raising awareness among families about the importance of parental involvement in child development.

The programme's community efforts also focus on health, nutrition, child protection, the provision of safe drinking water, hygiene standards, and other social policies.

As part of its tour, the delegation visited the Ziniya Early Childhood Development Centre in Kicukiro. They were briefed on the mission and objectives of the centre, its efforts in child care, the services provided to this group, and its role in creating an environment that supports social upbringing as well as healthy and cognitive development for children.

The centre is considered one of the leading centres in providing distinguished services for children in accordance with the best international standards adopted by UNICEF.

The delegation members also met with Elodie Shami, Director-General of the Imbuto Foundation, and Anny Christa Umihoza, Deputy Director-General, who provided a comprehensive overview of the mission and role of this national foundation, which was founded in 2001 under the patronage of the First Lady of Rwanda.

The foundation focuses on building a healthy, educated, and prosperous society. It offers programmes in education, health, and youth development, including scholarships for outstanding students from low-income families, initiatives to empower girls, and support for innovative educational projects.

The delegation held a third meeting with Charles Karakye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education in Rwanda, along with Agnes Mbabazi, Advisor to the Permanent Secretary, and Jean Baptiste, Legal Analyst.

The discussions focused on areas of collaboration to strengthen early childhood care and empowerment, while highlighting successful experiences and innovative solutions.

Karakye noted that the Ministry of Education is responsible for educational policies in Rwanda, encompassing basic education through secondary education, as well as pre-primary education for children aged 3 to 6.

He explained that the Ministry has adopted a competency-based educational approach and issued teacher guides that include specific rules and policies for early childhood development.

It is also working to expand the scope of early education services by building classrooms and engaging partners from non-governmental and religious organisations to provide early education services.