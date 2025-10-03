'Smile Train' adorns Dubai in celebration of World Smile Day

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organisation, will host a local “Smile Wall” initiative in collaboration with Dubai Humanitarian, to mark World Smile Day.

The organisation’s initiative is part of a global campaign to celebrate connection, positivity and the power of a smile while rallying support for children with cleft lips and palates.

The Smile Wall will be featured at Dubai Mall from 2nd to 4th October, at Times Square Centre from 3rd–4th October, and at select university campuses. These walls provide spaces for the public to post messages, drawings, or photos that reflect what makes them smile, transforming everyday spaces into colorful displays of hope and positivity.

“World Smile Day reminds us that a smile can carry incredible meaning,” said Afaf Meky, Executive Manager of Smile Train in Dubai. “Through the Smile Wall campaign, we are grateful for the support of the public and the entities taking part in this initiative. Together, we invite everyone to share moments of joy, celebrate the power of connection, and raise awareness for children born with cleft lips and palates, inspiring a brighter, healthier future for them.”

Every three minutes, a baby is born with a cleft, a condition that can affect eating, speaking, hearing, and breathing. By participating in the Smile Wall campaign, community members help raise awareness and show solidarity with children and families impacted by clefts worldwide.

“By raising awareness about children born with cleft lips and palates, we hope to inspire empathy, understanding, and shared joy. From the heart of Dubai, this collaboration reminds us that even simple acts, like sharing a smile, can create moments of happiness and a sense of unity that touches lives everywhere," Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said.