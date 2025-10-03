UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Prince of Monaco

MONACO, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Principality of Monaco to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco.

Al Raqbani conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Prince Albert II, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Monaco and its people.

For his part, Prince Albert II conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Prince Albert II wished the ambassador success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various fields between the two countries, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Raqbani expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Principality of Monaco, underscoring his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across diverse sectors to contribute to consolidating ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and Monaco and discussed ways of developing them to advance the shared interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.