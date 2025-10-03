‘KnowTalks’ inspires with new discussions in Jordan on AI, cybersecurity

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a new series of discussion sessions in Jordan, under its “KnowTalks” initiative.

The series covers topics ranging from strategy development and corporate social responsibility (CSR) to cybersecurity and the role of artificial intelligence in society.

The opening session, “The Human Firewall: Fighting Cybercrime with Awareness,” explored the critical role of technology in empowering People of Determination and provided a comprehensive overview of the practical aspects of cybersecurity.

The discussion covered key technology-related risks, relevant laws and regulations, and the practical applications of cybersecurity measures across various sectors, such as smart cities, digital governance, e-learning, digital media, the Internet of Things (IoT), healthcare, and industry.

The session also shed light on the groups most commonly targeted by cybercriminals and featured a presentation on frequent hacking techniques, such as social engineering, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, software vulnerabilities, and human error.

The second session, “CSR for Sustainable Communities,” highlighted CSR initiatives designed to foster sustainable community development, with a particular focus on the Al-Jizah region, which is home to over 28 villages and around 118,000 residents, and faces an unemployment rate of 19 percent.

It also discussed advanced training programmes that have helped individuals acquire essential practical skills, enabling them to successfully enter the labour market.

The session shared impressive results from the training programmes, highlighting that more than 600 participants have graduated, including 112 women across seven courses in 2024. Female participation saw a notable increase, rising from 43 percent in 2024 to 68 percent in 2025.

Among the graduates, 64 percent secured employment, while 25 percent went on to launch small businesses, generating incomes between 500 and 1,000 Jordanian dinars. The CSR initiatives have shown a measurable impact across 12 villages in the Al-Jizah region, contributing to community development and creating real-life success stories.

The third session, “Staying Human in the Age of Intelligent Everything,” discussed existential questions related to human nature in the age of AI exploring how humans change with the emergence of AI.

The fourth session, “The Business Called Me,” delved into the true meaning of strategy within the corporate world. The session cited companies like Apple that have flourished through clear and well-defined strategies, and contrasted them with examples such as Nokia and Kodak, which struggled due to outdated or weak strategic approaches.

‘KnowTalks’ is a series of intellectual seminars that convene leading experts to address challenges related to knowledge and development.