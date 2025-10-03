Ahmed bin Saeed honours donors of Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, honoured the donors of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital in recognition of their generosity, which is driving the construction of Dubai’s first fully integrated comprehensive cancer care facility.

The ceremony, organised by Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, to honour the donors, took place at the construction site of the hospital in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2.

The event was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, Chairperson of the Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Chair of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital Steering Committee; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation.

Fifty-five donors, including individuals, charitable organisations and public and private entities, were recognised at the ceremony.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum affirmed that giving is deeply rooted in the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian legacy and remains a driving force behind both development and charitable work.

He said, “Guided by the vision of our leadership, the UAE continues to uphold these core values. The establishment of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital reflects the principles laid down by our founding fathers, placing giving at the heart of our national responsibility.”

Dr. Al Gurg highlighted the significance of the hospital, saying, “This hospital embodies the vision of our leadership, which recognises human health as the nation’s true wealth. By establishing a fully integrated facility, we provide hope to patients and their families and create an advanced centre for specialised cancer care.”

She added, “We are deeply grateful to all our partners and supporters, both individuals and institutions, for their invaluable contributions, trust in our mission, and belief in advancing human health and improving quality of life.”

Dr. Sharif said, “The hospital will serve as both a centre for treatment and a beacon of hope for patients, offering advanced medical capabilities that meet the highest international standards. It will also act as a learning and research hub, strengthening our healthcare system by contributing to the discovery of new treatments and the development of forward-thinking approaches that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”

Dr. Al Zarooni highlighted that Al Jalila Foundation is responsible for raising funds to support the construction and development of the hospital through strategic partnerships with donors.

Located in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2, the 59,000-square-metre hospital will feature 53 clinics, 21 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 urgent care rooms, 5 radiotherapy rooms and 116 in-patient beds.

The hospital will also include 19 tranquil gardens and will serve as a centre of excellence for cancer treatment and research in the region.