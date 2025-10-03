RAKEZ empowers business leaders with growth strategies at ‘Scaling Smart’ session

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has hosted a knowledge-sharing session titled ‘Scaling Smart: Overcoming Key Challenges in Business Growth’, designed to support business owners in navigating the complex journey of sustainable growth.

The dynamic session featured seasoned speakers Dan Bolton, Founder of BE Experiential, and George Emiris, CEO of GRS Research & Strategy. Drawing from their own entrepreneurial and corporate experiences, the speakers provided an honest, behind-the-scenes look at the realities of scaling a business, highlighting the trials, decisions, and mindset shifts required to grow without losing sight of purpose.

Bolton shared his personal journey of building his company, offering real-world lessons on maintaining vision and values while expanding a business. Emiris addressed the challenges companies often encounter during the critical early-growth phase — a period where businesses have moved beyond startup mode but have yet to achieve financial stability. He emphasised the importance of strategic planning, emotional intelligence, and data-driven decision-making, urging entrepreneurs to lead with empathy, focus on what truly matters, and rely on their community for resilience and support.

The session also underscored the power of perseverance, emotional intelligence, and strategic thinking in transforming uncertainty into opportunity. It attracted over 100 business owners, who walked away with tangible insights to apply to their own ventures, including how to overcome common scaling roadblocks, avoid the pitfalls that often derail growth, and build a foundation that blends technology with human connection.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “Growth today isn’t just about moving fast, it’s about moving wisely. We are seeing more entrepreneurs who are not chasing scale without vision, but questioning how they scale, and what they stand for while doing it. Through sessions like ‘Scaling Smart’, our aim is to foster a community where bold ideas are matched with thoughtful execution. We want to provide founders with access to knowledge, mentorship, and real-world insights that help them scale with purpose, resilience, and long-term vision.”

This session reflects RAKEZ’s continued focus on building a thriving business ecosystem, one that empowers entrepreneurs to start strong and grow with clarity, resilience, and long-term impact.