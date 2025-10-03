Hazza bin Zayed receives DMT delegation to review key development projects in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT), led by the department's Chairman, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, to review key infrastructure projects being implemented in partnership with government and private sector entities across Al Ain Region.

As part of H.H. Sheikh Hazza’s ongoing review of development initiatives in Al Ain Region, the meeting highlighted current and future plans to strengthen infrastructure and enhance community services, reinforcing efforts to further improve quality of life for local residents.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed by the delegation on key strategic projects, including the expansion of road and transport networks, the upgrade of municipal services, and the development of public facilities, in line with Al Ain Region’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed underscored the importance of advancing community services through infrastructure projects that serve society and drive enduring progress across the region. He commended DMT’s efforts in realising the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to develop world-class infrastructure that meets the aspirations of both citizens and residents.

The delegation expressed its appreciation to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed for his continued support and close oversight of projects and initiatives. They reaffirmed DMT’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality in current and future projects, advancing Al Ain Region’s comprehensive economic and social development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; and Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.