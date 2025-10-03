Abu Dhabi Dialogue discusses future labour market cooperation across Asia-GCC migration corridor

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Member states of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) convened to discuss a series of working papers aimed at enhancing future cooperation and advancing the governance of labour mobility between sending and receiving countries along the Asia-GCC corridor, in response to global labour market transformations.

The discussions form part of the preparations for the upcoming eighth Abu Dhabi Dialogue Ministerial Consultation, which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates in February 2026 in its capacity as the Dialogue’s permanent secretariat.

The meeting was held virtually over the past two days, bringing together senior officials from 16 countries. Attendees included representatives from labour-receiving member states–Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Malaysia, along with delegates from Asian labour-sending countries, namely, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. Representatives from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the private sector, and civil society also joined as observers.

In her opening speech at the meeting, Shayma Alawadhi, Acting Under-Secretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation, and Assistant Under-Secretary for Communications & International Relations, Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, applauded Oman’s efforts during its presidency of the current edition of the ADD, which she said have greatly enriched the Abu Dhabi Dialogue and strengthened sustainable communication and partnership among members.

Alawadhi also praised the Advisory Committee and international partners for their notable contributions in developing research papers, foremost among them being the ILO, IIOM, International Organisation of Employers, World Bank, and local academic institutions. “These efforts add tremendous value to this meeting in terms of enhancing partnership and integration, as well as building on experiences and visions to further develop the work of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue,'' she noted.

She stressed the importance of the meeting in ensuring continuity of cooperation and partnership among member countries, enhancing constructive dialogue on labour and migration issues, and serving the interests of both labour-sending and receiving countries. “The meeting reflects our shared commitment to the spirit of cooperation and exchange of expertise,” she explained. “It underscores the pivotal role the Abu Dhabi Dialogue plays as a leading platform for regional and international discourse, and for formulating practical policies that balance labour market requirements with the protection of workers’ rights.”

“The meeting’s agenda is rich with comprehensive and multi-dimensional topics that constitute pillars of the future economy and that we are committed to exploring together through this leading platform for dialogue, where prominent global talent and expertise gather to discuss all matters related to economic growth, labour markets, human resource development, and labour mobility governance,” Alawadhi added, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to providing support to the Dialogue, out of its deep conviction in the importance of bilateral and multilateral partnerships facilitated through the ADD.

In its first day, the meeting discussed three working papers addressing the impact of climate change in labour-sending countries on labour mobility along the Asia-GCC corridor. The IOM presented a study focusing on women, while the ILO submitted a paper on labour and skills mobility to support a just transition towards the green economy. In addition, the IOM presented another study on skills mobility, illustrated through two case studies in the fields of controlled agriculture and waste management.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed an in-depth analysis of temporary migrant workers’ conditions in the platform economy in ADD member states, which covered various legal, social, and professional aspects, presented individually by various partners, including the World Bank and the International Organisation of Employers, who also presented a set of pioneering studies on the role of skills and diversity in labour productivity in ADD member states.

The meeting also discussed the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), with reviews presented by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), along with regional reviews presented by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the IOM regional offices from both regions.

Launched in 2008, the Abu Dhabi Dialogue provides a multilateral forum between Asian labour-sending and receiving countries, supporting efforts at bilateral and regional levels , facilitating meaningful partnerships aimed at strengthening labour pathways across member states, while maximising benefits and advantages for workers, employers, and the economies of ADD member states.