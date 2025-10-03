UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt

CAIRO, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -– Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt to Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Egypt, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo.

Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Abdelatty, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Egypt.

Furthermore, Al Zaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Arab Republic of Egypt and affirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors, which contribute to reinforcing ties between both nations.

For his part, Abdelatty conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

Furthermore, Abdelatty welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties to strengthen bilateral ties across several fields, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties to advance relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.