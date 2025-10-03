Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to join leading schools of classical horsemanship in opening ceremony

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) will become the Middle East’s new home for classical horsemanship when it officially opens its doors on 1st November with a two-day opening ceremony. The 65,000-square-metre estate is dedicated to the preservation, performance and teaching of the haute école tradition of equestrian art, joining four historic institutions in Austria, Spain, Portugal and France.

For the opening weekend, the public is invited to witness the landmark event. On 1st-2nd November 2025, attendees will witness a historic traditional showcase at ADREA, where all four heritage schools of classical horsemanship will perform together with ADREA in an extraordinary performance on one stage.

Representing centuries of artistry, the Spanish Riding School of Vienna will bring its world-renowned Lipizzaner stallions and the elegance of the Ballet of the White Stallions, while the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Arts will showcase the passion and tradition of Andalusia’s famed dancing horses.

Joining them, the Portuguese School of Equestrian Art will highlight the precision and heritage of the Lusitano horse and the Cadre Noir De Saumur will present its unique fusion of haute école horsemanship and performing arts. Completing the extraordinary line-up, Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts will introduce its own ensemble of riders and horses, presenting the UAE’s first permanent home for classical horsemanship and bringing a new dimension to the art form by blending Emirati heritage with haute école tradition.

Gala attendees will also have the rare privilege to be among the first to step inside ADREA’s new home on Jubail Island, attend the official opening performances and experience the school ahead of its wider debut. Over the two days, the gala will feature interactive talks and activations, a tour of the all-equestrian library with rare and original works, and curated food and beverage offerings, creating a refined and immersive atmosphere for all attendees.