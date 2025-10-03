Fujairah CP meets leaders, decision-makers participating in Crans Montana Forum in Rabat

RABAT, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with a number of leaders and decision-makers participating in the 40th session of the “Crans Montana Forum” in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed separately met with Dr. Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of the Kingdom of Morocco; Dr. Daniel Samba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Jean-Paul Carteron, President of the Crans Montana Forum; and Carlos Hernández Castillo, President of the Central American Parliament.

During the meetings, discussions were exchanged on several topics addressed by the forum and its objectives to promote peace, growth, and prosperity by strengthening transoceanic partnerships.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of the Crans Montana Forum in opening new horizons for dialogue and communication to build the new Atlantic space, explore development opportunities for the future of nations, and achieve prosperity and well-being for humanity.

He also highlighted the role of international platforms that bring together decision-makers, politicians, and economists to share ideas and solutions on enhancing cooperation and partnerships that contribute to serving key vital sectors and supporting the stability and development of societies.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed noted the role of the Emirate of Fujairah and its readiness to contribute as a strategic and influential partner in the new Atlantic space and to support its growth prospects. He referred to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the need to develop fields of cooperation, investment, and growth between Fujairah and its regional and international partners, while strengthening the UAE’s global standing on the map of sustainable growth.

The leaders and guests expressed their great pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Fujairah, praising the UAE’s and Fujairah’s leading global position in driving sustainable development and civilizational progress across all fields.