27 Ajman University researchers named among world’s top 2% scientists in Stanford University’s 2025 list

AJMAN, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman University (AU) has once again affirmed its growing research impact, with 27 of its faculty members recognised in Stanford University’s prestigious ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list 2025, produced in collaboration with Elsevier.

This represents an increase of ten researchers from last year’s list. Notably, ten AU researchers were distinguished for their long-term career impact, underscoring their sustained contributions to global research and academic excellence.

Stanford University’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list highlights the most influential researchers worldwide, spanning 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields. Based on Scopus data by Elesvier, it benchmarks nearly 200,000 researchers whose work is shaping knowledge, innovation, and discovery at the highest levels.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated, “This recognition marks a significant milestone in Ajman University’s journey as a non-profit institution. It reflects our commitment to advancing impactful research and fostering innovation. At AU, research is not just a pursuit of knowledge; it is a mission to address global challenges, cultivate collaboration, and generate solutions with societal relevance and lasting impact.”