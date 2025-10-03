Winners of 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award for Arabian Horse announced

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Union of Arab Photographers (UAP) has announced the winners of the 11th edition of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award for Arabian Horse, held annually as part of the Horse Exhibition in El Jadida, Kingdom of Morocco.

The announcement came during the award ceremony, which was held on the award stage in the presence of Dr. Habib Marzak, representative of the Horse Exhibition, who presented the prizes to the winners across the four categories of the award.

In the Arabian Horse Beauty category, Fatima Abdel Fattah El-Sayed from Egypt won the first place. The Tbourida (Fantasia) prize went to Younes Koussira from Morocco. Salem Sarhan Al-Sawafi from the UAE bagged the Horse Events and Festivals prize. In the Equine Videography category, Samer Saeed Saeed from Syria secured the first place.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Dr. Habib Marzak commended the high level of the award in terms of organisation and artistic presentation, affirming that it has become a prominent platform at the Arab level, reflecting the significant efforts that represent a qualitative step in fostering photographic creativity in the field of Arabian horses.

For his part, Adeeb Shaban, President of the UAP, stressed that the achievements of the award would not have been possible without the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. He noted that this support has resulted in the establishment of a comprehensive archive that includes photographs of Arabian horse beauty, events, and festivals, as well as video films preserved in the national archive and library under the award’s name. He added that the growing participation of photographers in this edition reflects the increasing interest in this distinguished art.

During the event, Youssef bin Shukr Al-Zaabi, Vice President of the UAP, announced the introduction of a new category dedicated to Artificial Intelligence within the award. This addition aims to open new horizons for photographers, enabling them to present innovative works that reflect artistic and technical development, in line with the UAE’s vision of supporting creativity and innovation.