Arab Youth Centre, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launch first regional gaming hackathon

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi (AYC), in partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the second edition of Arab Youth Hackathon 2025–2026, which this year focuses on electronic games. It is the first regional programme designed to empower young Arab developers to create original video games rooted in Arab culture and identity.

Under the theme “Gaming, Powered by Arab Identity”, the initiative provides a platform to showcase their talent on the global stage, as the gaming market is projected to reach $600 billion by 2030.

Organised in a strategic partnership with Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Games Ventures and in collaboration with Futuregames, a game development school, the programme aims to cultivate a generation of Arab developers who combine authentic storytelling with modern gaming technologies. It positions the Arab region to make a meaningful contribution to one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide.

The AYC has opened registration for 50 talented youth from across the Arab world who possess skills in programming, design, digital art, animation, and visual effects to join the hackathon teams, by registering through the following link: https://portal.arabyouthcenter.org/form/ZBjwWlqo3Z8tWks8k6FnkGpxaaWBDZR8y9OQXxaBnmk

The hackathon commences with a three-month training programme that replicates the workflow of professional game studios. Participants will work in multidisciplinary teams supported by international mentors and industry professionals, focusing on design, programming, art, animation, and visual effects. Training includes hands-on workshops, masterclasses, and project-based development. The experience culminates in a showcase during the World Governments Summit in February 2026, where five original games will be presented alongside trailers and live gameplay demos.

Launched with the aim of developing original, narrative-driven games that draw on the region’s cultural heritage, the programme seeks to produce competitive titles with strong characters and immersive worlds positioning Arab culture as a source of contemporary interactive stories for the global market.

Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth, Vice Chairman of the AYC, said, “The Arab world is well positioned to play a meaningful role in the global gaming industry, with its large youth population, rich cultural heritage, and growing digital economy. The gaming hackathon highlights the UAE’s role as a hub for innovation and a regional platform for empowering young talent. It creates a genuine opportunity for Arab creatives to develop impactful projects, build international networks, and strengthen the representation of Arab culture in the global creative economy.”

Saeed Al Gergwai, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said, “Arab youth are a cornerstone of economic development and a driving force for innovation in shaping the economy of the future. Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering young people to contribute to business growth, and our partnership with the Arab Youth Center in the second edition of Arab Youth Hackathon 2025–2026 reflects this priority.

The programme will help nurture a new generation of Arab developers equipped with digital and creative skills to produce interactive content that reflects our culture and strengthens the Arab presence in the fast-growing global gaming industry. This vision aligns closely with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of the AYC, said, “We see the hackathon as a platform that gives Arab youth the opportunity to leave their mark on one of the world's fastest growing creative industries.” She added, “What makes this edition unique is that it goes beyond creating new games, it launches a generation of developers who carry our stories and proud identity globally. We believe that every idea presented by the participants today can grow into competitive digital content, and every project is a message proving that our youth are capable of redefining the role of Arab culture in the digital economy and the gaming industry.

Mohamed El Sheakh, Founder and CEO, Games Ventures, said, “At Games Ventures, we believe Arab youth hold incredible potential to shape the future of gaming. Partnering with the Arab Youth Center in the Arab Youth Gaming Hackathon Programme is our way of supporting their creativity, talent, and ambition. Together, we can build games that reflect our culture and inspire the world.”

Fifty early-career Arab developers from across the region will be selected based on their technical skills, ability to collaborate, commitment to the programme, access to suitable hardware, and proficiency in English.

Participants will be divided into five teams of ten, each bringing together skills in design, programming, art, animation, and visual effects, reflecting the structure of professional game studios. Each team will train in a realistic development environment, combining hands-on training sessions, one-on-one mentoring, and sessions led by experts from leading global game companies.

The programme runs over three months, starting with recruitment in October 2025. Teams will develop game ideas and alpha builds in December, followed by a final “Golden Build” in January 2026. The five completed games will be presented during the World Government Summit in February 2026.

Training is delivered across five tracks: game design and storytelling, programming and prototyping, 3D art and animation, business models and monetisation, and game governance and digital ethics. In addition to technical skills, the programme emphasises team building, project management, presentation skills, and professional networking. These elements prepare participants to lead their own projects in the future.

The hackathon aims to boost Arab representation in global game development by supporting original, culturally grounded projects and helping young developers build the skills and networks needed to launch competitive careers and independent studios.