‏Ajman Municipality 9th Community Majlis highlights vital role of media in strengthening community engagement

AJMAN, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) --The Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman (MPDA) hosted the 9th Community Majlis session titled “Media and society: an impact that speaks”. The session was attended by Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the MPDA, and Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of the Ajman Government Media Office, along with senior officials, media representatives, experts, and prominent media professionals with pioneering experiences.

The Majlis began by underscoring the vital role of the media in strengthening community engagement and building bridges of trust between institutions, citizens, and residents in the Emirate. It serves as a positive platform for exchanging views and addressing challenges and opportunities in the field of community media.

In his address to the Majlis, Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of media institutions, stressing the vital role of the media in strengthening the positive reputation of the MPDA and the Emirate, while highlighting the achievements and projects implemented to serve the community.

“The media is a true partner in conveying the government’s message to the public and in building bridges of trust between the institution and society,” Al Nuaimi affirmed. He further emphasised the importance of interactive media as an effective tool for raising awareness and promoting a culture of positivity across various fields.

Mohammed Al Kaabi highlighted the pivotal role of the media in promoting national heritage and preserving the cultural and social legacy of the Emirate. “The media today has become more than a channel for news; it is a true mirror reflecting the Ajman 2030 vision, which embraces the motto ‘Ajman: From the People and for the People’," Al Kaabi noted. “The interactive and community-driven media, along with open engagement with all segments of society, has yielded outstanding results, contributing to the preservation of timeless stories and a deeply rooted identity,” Al Kaabi explained.

The Majlis highlighted pioneering contributions in the media field, featuring the Emirati photographer Hind AlRaeesi, who shared insights from her career in sports media. Hessa Al Baloushi, a media professional, presented Wasl Channel, a local Emirati platform dedicated to engaging the community and fostering stronger social bonds among its members.

The Majlis witnessed fruitful discussions among participants, who shared their experiences and ideas on strengthening community media and its role in supporting the Emirate’s strategic directions.

The discussions underscored the importance of collaboration between media and government entities to amplify positive messaging and ensure effective engagement with the public.