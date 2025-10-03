Trump gives Hamas Sunday deadline to accept Gaza peace plan

WASHINGTON, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump has given Hamas a deadline to accept a US peace plan for Gaza or face "all hell".

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday that an agreement must be reached by 18:00 Washington time (22:00 GMT) on Sunday.

"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER," Trump said.

In Gaza, local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 66,288 fatalities, with an additional 169,165 people sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

At least 63 Palestinians were killed and 227 others injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression, according to medical sources.