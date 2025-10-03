ICCROM’s 5th Arab Forum in Sharjah concludes with call to empower women, youth in safeguarding heritage

SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage concluded in Sharjah after three days of dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and strategic planning to strengthen cultural heritage protection in the Arab region. Organised by ICCROM through its Regional Centre in Sharjah, the Forum brought together cultural officials, experts, academics, and practitioners to exchange experiences, showcase innovative projects, and chart collaborative pathways for the future.

In the closing session, participants adopted a set of key recommendations, which focused on empowering youth and women as central actors in heritage protection. They highlighted the need to integrate heritage topics into curricula at all educational levels and develop vocational training programmes for youth and women in conservation, documentation, and cultural entrepreneurship, as well as in media and communication, fields essential for strengthening heritage discourse and public engagement.

The recommendations also emphasised the role of non-formal education, museums, and libraries in promoting a deeper community awareness of heritage, and called for initiatives targeting children and youth to reinforce intergenerational connections through cultural values.

On empowerment and inclusivity, the recommendations stressed the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for women and youth in participation, leadership, and decision-making. They urged greater documentation of women’s professional contributions to heritage preservation, the integration of marginalised groups and displaced communities into heritage policies, and the positioning of heritage as a tool for peacebuilding and social cohesion. Intergenerational dialogue initiatives and the establishment of youth platforms were also encouraged to enhance participation and knowledge exchange.

The Forum further recommended supporting youth- and women-led initiatives through seed grants and strengthening skills in marketing and cultural innovation to transform heritage into a sustainable economic resource, while encouraging storytelling and creativity in promotion strategies. The role of media and social platforms in advocacy for heritage issues was underscored, calling for greater youth and women's participation in national and international events to highlight identity and belonging.

Regarding documentation and digital innovation, participants urged the establishment of unified regional archives and digital repositories, the ethical and thoughtful use of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and spatial documentation, the preparation of regular reports on the state of heritage, and the documentation of emerging cultural initiatives. They stressed the need to bridge the expertise of tech-savvy youth with that of heritage professionals to foster innovation and develop practical digital tools.

Looking to f partnerships and future policies, the recommendations called for developing inclusive cultural policies that foster community engagement and align heritage with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while adopting sustainable financing mechanisms and contingency plans tailored to the Arab region in times of conflict and crises.

They further emphasised the importance of strengthening Arab and regional cooperation through the exchange of expertise, expanding partnerships with international organisations and the private sector, and recognizing and rewarding community initiatives to ensure their long-term continuity.

For future Forums, participants recommended greater involvement of universities and institutes, the creation of a dedicated digital archive for the Forum alongside youth-oriented content such as podcasts, and organizing deeper sessions for problem-solving and creative solutions.

They also proposed inviting diverse sectors beyond the heritage field, including the private sector and investors, to support initiatives financially. Finally, participants suggested launching a youth award and financially-supported women-led initiatives to enhance sustainability, reflecting the Forum’s commitment to consolidating the role of heritage in both the present and the future.



